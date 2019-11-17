Winnipeg fans, mayor, polar bears feeling hopeful ahead of Sunday Bombers game against Riders

Some of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' most devout fans are feeling confident about their team's shot at making it to the Grey Cup as the Bombers prepare to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final Sunday afternoon.

"I'm really hoping that we bring that game home," said fan Monica Cook, who has a Bombers tattoo on her calf. "It's going to be played out until the last couple of minutes, just like [a Canadian Football League game] almost always does, and hopefully we get that field goal that takes us over the edge."

From politicians to police to polar bears — football fever is spreading across Manitoba.

On Sunday, two polar bears at the Assiniboine Park Zoo predicted a win for the blue and gold.

The bears were brought out onto a patch of grass at the zoo that had two stacks of boxes: one with the Bombers' logo, and one with the Roughriders'.

Nanuq and Siku made their thoughts known right away, sniffing around the blue boxes and smashing the green ones, said coordinator Lindsay Hughes.

"So we're hoping that we're going to see that this afternoon, as well," said Hughes.

A polar bear at the Assiniboine Park Zoo predicts a Bombers win ahead of Sunday afternoon's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The Bombers faced a season marked by several high-profile challenges, including a shoulder injury that took out starting quarterback Matt Nichols for the season, and a failed drug test that led to star running back Andrew Harris being suspended for two games.

With only two wins in their last six games of the season, some Bomber fans started to worry. But last weekend's win over the reigning Grey Cup champions, the Calgary Stampeders, gave fans like Cook renewed hope for the team.

"We kicked Calgary's butt handily. It was such a beautiful game," she said. "That was just like, 'Oh my god.' I was screaming at the TV, as usual. That was my highlight. That was when I started really getting hyped up on it for sure."

Game on! Friendly wager on <a href="https://twitter.com/CFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFL</a> Western Final w/ Regina's <a href="https://twitter.com/MayorFougere?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MayorFougere</a>. Within 5 mins of the game ending losing Mayor (aka Mayor Fougere) will upload new Twitter & FB profile pic wearing other team's jersey...& leave up for 1 wk! Let’s Go <a href="https://twitter.com/Wpg_BlueBombers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wpg_BlueBombers</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheW</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeWantTheCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeWantTheCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/KLO24f7grU">pic.twitter.com/KLO24f7grU</a> —@Mayor_Bowman

For Bombers fan Kevin Dodge, who keeps a shrine for the team in his basement, the tumultuous season has been difficult.

"It started out with, 'Wow, this is a complete team.' Lots of fun, confidence," Dodge told CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show host Nadia Kidwai on Sunday.

After clearing some hurdles, Dodge said, the team is exactly where it needs to be.

"But it wasn't exactly how they planned it, I believe," he said.

Fans 'super hyped up'

Still, Dodge said he never lost confidence in the team.

"There's always hope there somewhere," he said. "I was still there, but more cautiously optimistic."

And eventually, the team's luck seemed to turn around.

"The turning point was probably just seeing how galvanized the team was, even after losses where they probably should have won," he said. "And you realize that they're not bad, they just have some blunders here and there they need to clean up."

So for Sunday's game, Dodge said he's feeling confident.

"I just believe they're so galvanized as a team and they've got a great game plan," he said. "The defence is playing well. There's a good aura about the team right now."

Dodge said he still remembers going to Portage and Main the last time the Bombers won the Grey Cup, nearly 30 years ago.

"The place was packed already and it was cold," he said. "Everybody was hugging, climbing lamp posts, and it was an amazing, nostalgic, epic feeling. No question."

Dodge won't be at Sunday's game, but he still has a good spot to watch from: his basement, where he's been accumulating autographs, pictures and footballs for years.

"Some people look at it and go, 'huh?'" he said. "But it's mine. It's my shrine, where it's my happy place, and there's so many great memories there."

Dear Assistant Commissioner MacLatchy,<br><br>We let it slide for Labour Day, but this is the Western Final and a trip to the Grey Cup is on the line.<br><br>Feel free to hang on to it, you’ll be wearing it next weekend too.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheW</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBombersGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBombersGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GCPlayoffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GCPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/QbQahtmgTx">pic.twitter.com/QbQahtmgTx</a> —@rcmpmb

For Cook, Sunday's game — the first time the Bombers have faced their rivals in the division final since 1972 — will be spent at home with her daughter.

"We're gonna be screaming at the TV just like usual," she said. "It's going to be so good."

And if the team wins and makes it to next week's Grey Cup game, Cook has made up her mind on where she'll be celebrating.

"If they do make it — when they make it — to the [Grey] Cup... I might very well end up at Portage and Main," she said. "I was hemming and hawing, but now I'm super hyped up about it."

But no matter how Sunday's game turns out, Cook said she's sticking with her team.

"My parents got me into it when I was knee high and [I've] been loving them ever since," she said. "I love football. I love the CFL. I love Canada. And it's what we do — we cheer for our home team."

Since 1984, the Bombers made it to the Grey Cup game eight times and won three. The last time the team won the cup was in 1990.