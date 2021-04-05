Receiver Travis Rudolph cut by Winnipeg Blue Bombers after murder charge
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released Travis Rudolph after the American wide receiver was arrested for first-degree murder in Florida on Wednesday.
Rudolph, 25, never played for Winnipeg after signing with the team in December 2019
A Bombers spokesperson says the team released Rudolph after learning of the arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The 25-year-old Rudolph never played for Winnipeg after signing with the team in December 2019. The 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Authorities say Rudolph was arrested after police responded to a double shooting. One man was found dead and another was transported to hospital.
The Florida State product previously was a member of the NFL's New York Giants and Miami Dolphins.