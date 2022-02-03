Bombers sign Canadian running back Johnny Augustine to 2-year contract extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed Canadian running back Johnny Augustine to a two-year contract extension Thursday.

The five-foot-nine, 199-pound Augustine was scheduled to become a CFL free agent Tuesday.

Augustine, 28, of Welland, Ont., appeared in 14 regular-season games last season, rushing for 285 yards on 40 carries (7.1-yard average).

Augustine has spent the last three seasons with Winnipeg, rushing for 578 yards on 85 carries (6.8-yard average) with a TD in 39 career CFL regular-season games. He has also recorded nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Augustine has helped Winnipeg win consecutive Grey Cup titles (2019 and 2021).