Thousands of vaccinated CFL fans fill the stands in Winnipeg in largest pro sports event since before pandemic

A raucous crowd got to take in a CFL football game from the stands Thursday for the first time since the Blue Bombers were crowned champs 620 days ago.

The atmosphere at IG Field in Winnipeg was electric as 29,376 fans — all those 12 and up fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — filed into the stadium for a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup bout against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

That number of spectators hasn't gathered in a Canadian venue for a pro sports game since before the pandemic emerged early last year.

Alison Pagsuyuin beamed with excitement ahead of the game. It's been a tough two years on the front lines for the respiratory therapist.

"Just being here I'm so grateful, and we appreciate life even more, we appreciate events like this even more," said Pagsuyuin, her children Alex Jean and Amelie Pagsuyuin by her side.

"It's been a long time," said Amelie. "It feels good to be in a big crowd again."

Winnipeg Blue Bombers staff scan immunize cards as fans head into IG Field. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Before they could enter, fans were met by screeners at the gates who asked them to show photo identification, digital versions of their tickets, and either a scannable QR code on a smartphone or a physical card proving their immunization status.

Every fan over the age of 12 had to have both doses to get in, as per Manitoba Public Health rules. Those 11 and under were only allowed in with a fully immunized adult.

"I feel bad for the unvaccinated people who can't come here," said John Koutris. "Actually, I don't feel bad for them. That was their choice. Have fun at home."

Fans could show either a physical immunization card or a digital QR code on their phone confirming their vaccination status. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

IG Field went completely cashless, too, meaning all food and merchandise transactions had to be done with a credit or debit card, Apple Wallet, Google Play or other apps.

There were some kinks on the cashless side of things on opening night that are being ironed out, said Bombers' president and CEO Wade Miller.

"The atmosphere, energy and excitement from having fans back in the stadium tonight was incredible and we are so happy to have them back at IG Field," Miller said in a statement.

Prior to Thursday, Bombers fans hadn't taken in a game at IG Field since 2019. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Fans didn't have to wear masks outside in the stands but had to mask up indoors in communal spaces at the stadium.

"We're all double vaccinated, we're all following the rules, so I think we'll be fine," Lorraine Derbyshire said.

Lynne Smith is a longtime Bombers fan, but this was the first time she's ever seen them play in person.

Lynne Smith took in her first live Bombers game Thursday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Despite Manitoba's move to lift mask mandates in most settings come Saturday, Smith intends to keep hers on.

"There's so many people around that are not vaccinated," said Smith. "Kind of scary still."

Ray Mousseau was pumped to be back in the stands. One of the things he was most looking forward to was a win, and the Bombers didn't disappoint. They downed Hamilton 19 to 6.

Winnipeg fans will get to see the Bombers up close and personal again Aug. 13 when the team hosts Toronto.