Vaccinated Bombers fans will take in defending champs from stands tonight for 1st time since 2019
Fans must show proof of immunization status before entering IG Field in home opener against Hamilton
Fully immunized Blue and Gold fans will get to see their beloved Bombers back in action at IG Field Thursday for the first time since Winnipeg defeated Hamilton to win the Grey Cup in 2019.
Bombers fans haven't been able to take in a live CFL atmosphere since the team trounced the Tiger-Cats to win the Grey Cup in 2019. League play has been suspended ever since due to the pandemic.
The Thursday bout marks the second home-opener Manitobans have been able to take in live this week. The Goldeyes welcomed back vaccinated fans on Tuesday.
Gates to IG Field will open 90 minutes before kickoff Thursday, and fans need to remember to bring a few things if they hope to get in.
Only fully-vaccinated visitors can attend Bombers games for now, though kids under the age of 12 can if supervised by a vaccinated member of their household.
Stadium staff will ask guests to show them photo ID and either the physical card showing their immunization status, or a scannable QR code on their phone.
Though masks aren't mandatory outdoors, they remain so at indoor spaces at IG Field, including common areas and inside transit shuttle services and Bombers park and ride buses. The rule applies to everyone six and up.
Apart from parking, which can be paid for with cash, IG Field will otherwise be a cashless venue. Payments for food and merchandise can only be made via credit card, debit and other digital methods.
The same goes for tickets to the game; they'll only be accepted at the gate through digital means. The Bombers organization encourages attendees to add their tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Play ahead of time. Tickets are also viewable through the Winnipeg Blue Bombers App.
Fans are encouraged to do a self-assessment for COVID-19 symptoms before attending.
More details about COVID-19 protocols are available on the Bombers' website.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
