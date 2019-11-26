Too early to calculate costs of Grey Cup parade, but it's worth the price: Bowman

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says the city will pay its share for security and logistics for Tuesday's Grey Cup parade and is dismissing criticism of the expense during difficult budget negotiations.

Bowman told reporters it was too early to calculate the cost of closing streets and assigning police patrols during the celebration. He says the Winnipeg Football Club is in charge of a celebration held at The Forks at the end of the parade.

"The costs will be calculated in due course. As you can imagine this is something that is being put together in a very compressed timeframe," Bowman said shortly before the festivities began on Tuesday.

Bowman says the city is being "judicious" in how it would spend on the celebrations and was in "dialogue" with the province of Manitoba on the costs.

While acknowledging the city is facing difficult fiscal choices during its budget process, Bowman says spending some money on the Bombers' victory is worth the price.

Bowman says the city is in 'dialogue' with the province of Manitoba over costs of the celebrations. (Michael Fazio/CBC)

"I guess one option would be to not celebrate. I think this is good for the community right now. I think like other communities across Canada, we have our challenges and this is an opportunity to celebrate, together, as a community," Bowman said.

When pressed on the bill for the parade and subsequent festivities, Bowman says they won't be as expensive as efforts to support the Winnipeg Jets during the playoffs in past years.

"This is a couple of hours. It's not like the whiteout parties where the closures were much longer and for numerous days. The logistics are much more streamlined," Bowman said.

The Winnipeg Football Club is planning two events on the weekend to put a final exclamation point on the Bombers' first Grey Cup win in 29 years.