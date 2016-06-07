Winnipeg Blue Bombers' organization posts profit in 2018

The Winnipeg Football Club, the ownership group of the Blue Bombers, made $2.6 million in 2018, the organization said Tuesday.

The profit is just over half the $5.1 million the Winnipeg Football Club earned in 2017, and slightly lower than the $2.8 million profit in 2016, a news release said.

Profits dropped in part because there were no concerts or other major events other than the Manitoba Marathon at Investors Group Field, the Bombers' stadium.

"We are pleased with our overall financial results for 2018," president/CEO Wade Miller said in a statement. "These results are a testament to the strong support from our fans, season-ticket members, and corporate partners.

"Our team should be proud of our financial results."

Total operating revenue in 2018 was $33.4 million, an increase of $970,000.

Game revenue was down $1.4 million (10.5 per cent) as the Bombers didn't host a 2018 home CFL playoff game, while stadium management revenue decreased $1.8 million compared to 2017.