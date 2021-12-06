Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans ecstatic over opportunity for another Grey Cup win

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans are over the moon the CFL team are now heading to the Grey Cup for the second time in three years after defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Division final Sunday.

Despite sub-zero temperatures and blowing snow, fans showed up in droves to watch the Bombers face off against their long-time rival.

The Bombers won 21-17 in what some fans called a real nail biter.

"We were on the edge of our seats, but the fans were rowdy, everyone was just dancing and staying warm and I think that just went with the whole vibe of the whole night," said Mike Gobenciong, who went to the game with his wife, Chantelle.

One of the main reasons the couple braved the cold was to support their good friend Mike Benson, who played his first season with the Bombers as their long snapper.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans showed up to celebrate in spite of sub-zero temperatures and blowing snow. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

It's especially exciting because of the win, Gobenciong said.

"Our buddy Benson is going to his first Grey Cup and we're repping him and we're just so proud for him and we're so excited to be Bomber fans right now," he said.

"I can't even put into words how excited we are."

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans celebrate after the team won the West Division Final. The defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers will face the Tiger-Cats on Dec. 12. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Aaron Whittaker says he's been a Bombers fan for pretty much all his life and was very excited to be in the stands for the win.

At next week's game, he hopes they'll play well together and win as a team. Of that last part, he's sure.

"We're going to win, 100%."

Players are equally thrilled about the win.

Punter Sergio Castillo tweeted a photo of fellow players Marc Liegghio and Mike Benson showing their excitement after they clinched their spot in the Grey Cup final.

We going to the Grey Cup!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheW</a> <a href="https://t.co/wziSok1l6B">pic.twitter.com/wziSok1l6B</a> —@elcastidelsur

Meanwhile, wide receiver Rasheed Bailey took to social media to thank the fans who stayed positive all day in spite of the bitter cold and snow, crediting the team's success to them.

To The Fans , We Won Because Of You !!! We Didn’t Give Up Because You Never Gave Up On Us . We Love You 🙏🏾💙 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheW</a> —@ShowTimeSheed

The defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers will face the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton after they beat Toronto 27-19 in the East final.

COVID 19 caused financial issues for the Canadian Football League, and the league was forced to cancel last season. Now, Winnipeg has the chance to get back-to-back titles, in the same match up as the 2019 game.

The battle for the Grey Cup will take place on Dec. 12.