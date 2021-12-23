Blue Bombers battle COVID-19

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers confirm some members of the football club are battling COVID-19.

Blue Bomber director of communications Darren Cameron says an undisclosed number of members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cameron would not specify if players are among those who caught the coronavirus, citing privacy reasons. He also would not say when the infections are believed to have occurred.

The team defeated the Hamilton Tiger Cats on Dec. 12 to capture the Grey Cup for the second season in a row.

As a result of pandemic public health orders, a downtown victory parade like the one held in 2019 wasn't permitted this time, but thousands of fans gathered inside IG Field last week.

Cameron said the Bombers are following the advice of public health officials.