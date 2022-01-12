Blue Bombers agree to contract extension with offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski
Kolankowski appeared in Winnipeg's 33-25 Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with Canadian offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski on Wednesday.
The defending Grey Cup champions also released Canadian defensive end Jonathan Kongbo to allow him to pursue an NFL agreement.
The six-foot-one, 305-pound Kolankowski spent most of the 2021 season on the practice roster. The Toronto native appeared in two regular-season games as well as Winnipeg's 33-25 Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Kolankowski was selected in the sixth round, No. 49 overall, by Toronto Argonauts in the 2016 CFL draft out of York.
He joined the Argonauts in 2017.
