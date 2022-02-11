Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign veteran safety Brandon Alexander
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed veteran safety Brandon Alexander.
The CFL all-star helped Bombers win 2021 Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed American safety Brandon Alexander to a two-year contract Friday.
The six-foot, 180-pound Alexander returns for a fifth season with Winnipeg. He was a CFL all-star last season, registering 36 tackles, eight special-teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 regular-season games.
He added six combined tackles in Winnipeg's two playoff games, including the club's 33-25 overtime win over Hamilton for its second straight Grey Cup title.
Alexander has 162 tackles, six interceptions — one returned for a TD — and five forced fumbles in 52 regular-season games with the Bombers.
