Blue Bombers Stanley Bryant, Adam Bighill scoop up awards at CFL banquet

Two Winnipeg Blue Bombers were honoured at this year's CFL banquet Thursday night.

Lineman Stanley Bryant and linebacker Adam Bighill each earned titles at the league's awards banquet in Edmonton, after voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Bryant was named the CFL's top lineman for the second straight year. He's the first to do so since Montreal's Scott Flory (2008-09).

The six-foot-five, 311-pound Bryant led another solid season for Winnipeg's offensive line. Not only did Andrew Harris run for a league-high 1,390 yards but the Bombers scored a CFL-best 53 offensive touchdowns and allowed 36 sacks, tied for third-fewest in the league.

Guard Brandon Revenberg of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was the East's finalist.

Linebacker Adam Bighill was named the CFL's top defensive player, also for the second time. Bighill last got the award in 2015 when he was with the B.C. Lions.

Adam Bighill, the CFL's most outstanding defensive player, holds his award during the Shaw CFL Awards in Edmonton on Thursday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

In his first season with Winnipeg, the five-foot-10, 230-pound player from Montesano, Wash., had 105 tackles, four sacks two interceptions and a CFL-high four forced fumbles.

Bighill anchored a defence that finished tied for first in the league with 49 takeaways, second in points allowed (23.3 per game) and tied for the second-fewest yards allowed per play (6.0). The Bombers also ended the season with a turnover ratio of plus-13.

Bighill becomes the fifth Bomber to win the award and first since Jovon Johnson in 2011. He's also the ninth player to win the honour on multiple occasions.

Hamilton linebacker Larry Dean, who also recorded 105 tackles, was the finalist.