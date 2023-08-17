Dru Brown gets start for Bombers against Stamps, Collaros listed as 3rd-string quarterback

Zach Collaros is listed as the third-string quarterback for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' game on Friday against the Calgary Stampeders.

Dru Brown will start after Collaros suffered a neck injury against the Edmonton Elks in a 38-29 win last Thursday.

Collaros, the CFL's most outstanding player the last two seasons, was hurt after being hit by Elks defensive lineman Kony Ealy in the first half.

Collaros was attempting to escape pressure and was falling to the turf after throwing a pass when he was struck in the area of his head.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros is tended to on the field as Kenny Lawler (89) takes a knee on Aug. 10. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Edmonton's Loucheiz Purifoy intercepted Collaros's pass and returned it for a touchdown to put the Elks ahead 22-0.

There was no penalty called on the play. Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea challenged the ruling on the field but it was upheld.

Collaros was able to walk off the field, then went to the Bombers' locker room. He returned to watch the second half in street clothes.

Brown completed 17-of-24 passes for 307 yards and four TDs while also throwing an interception in relief of Collaros, who is the CFL leader in passing yards (2,298) and touchdowns (16).

The Bombers are 7-2, on a three-game winning streak and in first place in the west division. The Stamps are 3-6 and in fourth place in the west division after losing last week to the B.C. Lions.

Kickoff for Friday's game in Calgary is at 8 p.m. CT.