'Nothing like Banjo Bowl,' fans say as Blue Bombers host Roughriders in longstanding rivalry

One of Canadian football's biggest rivalries was on display in Winnipeg Saturday as the Blue Bombers hosted the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 19th annual Banjo Bowl.

Saturday's contest marks the second of back-to-back games between the two CFL teams — and the last time they'll face each other in the regular season.

Fans were out celebrating the occasion well before the 3 p.m. CT kickoff at IG Field.

"It's Banjo Bowl — there's nothing like Banjo Bowl," said Tony Bettens during a pre-game tailgate.

Bettens is a lifelong football fan who has been tailgating for nearly 20 years. He also made the trip to Regina last week for the Labour Day Classic, which the Blue Bombers lost 32-30 in overtime.

Football is also a family affair for Linda Kehler and her daughter, Angela Vinet. The pair have been Blue Bombers fans for more than two decades.

"I love the people and the partying and the food," said Kehler. "This is it, there's nothing like it."

Angela Vinet, left, Linda Kehler, centre, and Mandy Ferreira, right, came out for the Banjo Bowl together. Vinet has been going to games with her mother, Kehler, for years. (Alana Cole/CBC)

Vinet said she hopes one day, future generations of her family can attend the Banjo Bowl together.

"The Bombers just do something different on Banjo Bowl," Vinet said, referring to a game which gets its name from a bit of trash talking former Winnipeg kicker Troy Westwood did two decades ago.

"Obviously we've got this great rivalry with the Riders.… Hopefully Winnipeg is good to them while they're here."

Jamie Welwood has been a Bomber season ticket holder for more than 40 years. He said he used to go to games with his friend Cam 'Koobie Kid' Caldwell, who died in May. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Longtime CFL fan Jamie Welwood came to the tailgate party decked out in Bombers gear and sporting accessories with the team's colours — a gold chain necklace, a blue cowboy hat and gold sunglasses.

"I just wanna have a great time today and cheer on the Big Blue," said Welwood, a season ticket holder for more than 40 years.

He said he was attending the game to honour his friend and Bomber super fan Cam "Koobie Kid" Caldwell, who died in May.

Jay Wilgosh also showed off his team spirit, sporting gold pants, a dark blue jersey, and blue and gold necklaces.

Pre-game, Jay Wilgosh said he has no doubt the Bombers would take home a win Saturday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

For Wilgosh, there was no doubt the Bombers would secure a win Saturday.

"It is not even gonna be close. Take my word for that, Canada," he said before kickoff.