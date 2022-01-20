Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg Blue Bombers ink all-star Adam Bighill to contract extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed all-star linebacker Adam Bighill to a one-year contract extension Thursday.

6-time CFL all-star linebacker has been with Bombers since 2018 season

The Canadian Press ·
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Adam Bighill is seen in a file photo after winning the 2019 Grey Cup. He helped the Bombers repeat in 2021, following a COVID-suspended 2020 season. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The 33-year-old, who has been with the Bombers since 2018, was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

He hoisted the Canadian Football League's championship trophy, the Grey Cup, over his head last month after helping Winnipeg win its second consecutive title with a 33-25 overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The five-foot-10, 219-pound Bighill was the CFL's top defensive player last season after registering 70 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries anchoring the league's stingiest defence.

It was the third time in his CFL career that he has been named the league's outstanding defensive player. He was also named a CFL all-star last season for the sixth time.

A native of Montesano, Wash., Bighill's professional football career was launched in 2011 with the CFL's B.C. Lions, culminating in his first Grey Cup that same season.

Bighill signed as a free agent with B.C. after going undrafted in the 2011 NFL draft. He played five seasons with the Lions before spending a year (2017) in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.

He returned to the CFL by signing a one-year deal with the Bombers, who promptly re-signed him to a three-year extension at the end of the 2018 season. 

