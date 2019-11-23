The Manitoba diaspora in Alberta: What a Grey Cup appearance in Calgary means to expat Bomber faithful

They come from Manitoba towns like Beausejour, Cartwright and Pinawa. They live in Alberta communities such as Calgary, Red Deer and Olds.

There are tens of thousands of former Manitobans living in Alberta and many of those expatriates are Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans — excited, if not outright ecstatic about the prospect of watching their club play for the Grey Cup in their own back yard.

"It's pretty surreal," said Calgary resident Joe Pawich, a lifelong Bomber fan originally from south-central Manitoba town of Cartwright, near the U.S. border.

"It's nice to have our people infiltrate this part of the world and see what kind of support there's going to be on the ground level," Pawich said of the 107th Grey Cup at Calgary's McMahon Stadium, where the Bombers face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"I know a lot of people from my work and just around the area. They're no bomber fans at all, but given the two options, they're willing to lay their support behind us as well."

There are in fact plenty of Bomber fans in and around Calgary. The precise size of the ex-Manitoba diaspora in Alberta is uncertain; all Statistics Canada can say for certain is 4,000 to 5,000 Manitobans move to wild rose country every year.

That's why it's no surprise to see plenty of blue-and-gold jerseys at McMahon Stadium whenever Winnipeg plays in Calgary.

"We're just not very organized to sit in the same section," said Caitin Latimer, a Calgary resident who grew up in Beausejour, northeast of Winnipeg.

"So when the Bombers score a touchdown, then you'll get at least a few people in every section and you try to air-high five, because you're so far away from each other."

Rick Prychun and Donna Nazar of Red Deer, Alta., and Ronda Prychun of Bowden, Alta. are among the Bomber diaspora in Alberta. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Alberta-based Blue Bomber fans say they often suffer for the allegiance. Winnipeg diehards are the frequent target of taunts from Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders fans.

"It's basically a 50-50 split between Stamps fans and Rider fans out here, so it's crazy. We kind of like fall in the cracks a little bit," said Cory Noel, who grew up in Pinawa, Man. and now lives north of Calgary, in Olds.

The jeers at McMahon Stadium usually involve Winnipeg's Grey Cup futility streak, which stretches back to 1990.

"I think they almost feel sorry for us a little bit, which is kind of sad, but we're happy to be there and they're happy to have us there," Noel said.

"It can be hard sometimes," said Latimer. "You definitely endure a lot of ribbing at the games, cheering for the Bombers, having to endure Saskatchewan fans as well as the Albertan fans."

The taunts don't sting as much this season, with the Stamps and Riders out of the playoffs.

"This year it doesn't matter, right? They can make fun of us all they want," said Ronda Prychun, a Bomber fan who lives in Bowden, Alta., on the road to Edmonton.

She was born in Alberta, but raised in a family of former Manitobans, who passed on the Winnipeg fandom.

"As soon as you find another Manitoban, you have a sacred bond," says Caitlin Latimer, a former Beausejour, Man. resident who lives in Calgary. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Marshall Naruzny, a former Winnipegger who's been living in Calgary for the past 24 years, also passed his love for the Bombers down to his Alberta-born kids.

He and his friends have endured the humiliation of the watching the Stamps beat the Bombers countless times at McMahon Stadium over the years.

"We go to the games, we freeze our asses off and we cheer for the Bombers and always watch them lose in Calgary," Naruzny said.

Calgary resident Joe Pawich, Cory Noel of Olds, Alta. and Kelowna, B.C.'s Trevor Fabig are among the ex-Manitoba diaspora who follow the Bombers. Pawich grew up in Cartwright, Noel in Pinawa and Fabig in Winnipeg. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Calgary's home domination over Winnipeg is no longer all-encompassing. The Bombers beat Calgary this year in the western semi-final and no longer see McMahon Stadium as a graveyard.

Hundreds if not thousands of Winnipeg fans have travelled to the Grey Cup to bolster the ranks of the ex-Manitobans, who exist as a sort of invisible cultural minority within southern Albertan society.

"We certainly feel like that, a lot of times," Noel said. "Politically, we are different, and socially we tend to be a little different than things are here in Alberta. It is very much an eye opener for a Manitoban to move to Alberta and take in the culture out here."

Winnipegger Dennis Radlinsky wore a Flintstones-inspired costume to the Touchdown Manitoba social on Friday. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Meeting another ex-Manitoban is often a joyful experience, Latimer said.

"As soon as you find another Manitoban, you have a scared bond, almost," she said.

Like any sort of expat, the intensity of affection for the place of origin only increases with distance

"I'm somebody that is rabidly passionate about being from Manitoba," Noel said. "I didn't realize how strong my love was for Manitoba until I moved here. But I have bison everything at home. I had a bison burger for supper tonight because I wanted to kick off this weekend properly.

"I'm always worried, 'I'm eating our provincial logo. Is this a bad thing?' But no, I'm getting the bison in me, so I've got more bison in me. That's my thought process."

Winnipegger Ed Matlashewski found a way to ensure anyone behind him in the stands at McMahon Stadium on Sunday will know his allegiance. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

One thing ex-Manitobans would like to purge is the agony that comes with watching the Bombers lose. Pawich said a Grey Cup victory would go a long way for him and his friends.

"They've been dyed-in-the-wool Bomber fans for years and they've put up with a lot of bad times," he said.

"I've wanted to see the Bombers get at least one more, in their lifetimes, just because I don't know how they would react to it."

"They've been wishing and praying and hoping for this for so long, I just want to see what the fallout would be."