B.C. driver stranded in car for 13 hours during 'horrendous' Manitoba blizzard says 'I won't do that again'

Murray Hawse is used to getting lots of snow at home in northern B.C., but nothing prepared him for the whiteout conditions that forced him and other drivers into ditches and onto highway shoulders on Tuesday.

"Northern B.C., we get heavy snow, but we don't get the wind and drifting [snow] like that," Hawse said Wednesday morning.

"That whiteout, it was just horrendous. It was an eerie feeling trying to drive."

Hawse spent 13 hours waiting out whiteout conditions on Tuesday during a blizzard that forced many southern Manitoba highways to close.

Despite poor visibility in the morning, it wasn't clear to Hawse when he emerged from his hotel in Headingley, just west of Winnipeg, that the conditions were undriveable.

At first glance from his room, Hawse thought he could make it through in his all-wheel drive vehicle with studded winter tires.

On his walk to the vehicle, bitter winds blew his hat off his head and 100 metres across the parking lot. By the time he was on the highway, he was having second thoughts.

"I could hardly see anything," he said. "There were cars already in the ditch."

Hawse started looking for somewhere to turn around and head back to the hotel, but he could barely see a thing.

Driving about 10 kilometres an hour, Hawse only got a few kilometres down the Trans-Canada Highway before coming across a woman in a vehicle stuck in the ditch. He slowed down, thinking he would help her out.

"The next thing I know, I got sucked into the ditch too," he said.

Sections of the Trans-Canada Highway closed bit by bit until more than 400 kilometres had shut down, from Highway 11 east of Winnipeg all the way to the Saskatchewan border.

Hawse called BCAA to report he was stuck. An operator informed him it might be a while before he got help, because CAA Manitoba was getting numerous reports of the same nature.

They checked in 90 minutes later as conditions worsened.

Murray Hawse holds his grandchild. Hawse says he feels lucky he was prepared to wait out the blizzard in his vehicle with food and the right winter clothes. (Submitted by Murray Hawse)

He could barely see past the front end of his vehicle, but at the time Hawse wasn't that concerned. He had lots of fuel, two jackets, winter boots, warm socks, food and water — everything he needed for a while.

A driver stopped to check in with him around 10:30 a.m. Hawse told him to carry on, assuming support would be on the way soon.

As hours passed, he felt less and less sure.

Hawse eventually realized the occupants of the nine other vehicles stranded on the highway around him had all been picked up and left their vehicles.

He was the only one left.

"I went through the emotions of 'Oh man, that was a stupid mistake' — which it was, I shouldn't have stayed put — to 'Now I need to get out of this and hopefully this is going to ease up.'"

In the evening, when it started to get dark, Hawse flipped his headlights on. That caught the attention of a truck driver heading east on Highway 1.

"Ironically it was the same gentleman … [from] the morning, and he said, 'You're still here?'"

The man gave him a ride back to the Headingley hotel, 13 hours after Hawse got stuck. On the way, Hawse estimates he saw hundreds of stranded vehicles on the Trans-Canada.

RCMP said there were over 100 vehicles stranded just on the Perimeter Highway, the Winnipeg bypass road.

Hawse was unable to get his vehicle Tuesday night but got it back Wednesday morning. It was a little frozen, but he was back on the road heading home before noon.

Hawse said he was glad to be safe, and that he'll think twice before taking on a blizzard again.

"People should know that when you have conditions like that, they say if you don't need to drive, don't. You should listen," he said. "Luckily I am fine, and mistakes are mistakes, but I won't do that again."