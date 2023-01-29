Winnipeggers get head start on Black History Month with opening ceremony

Organizers of local Black History Month events encourage Winnipeggers to escape the cold snap with stories of Black resistance.

"We're going to warm you up with all the entertainment, the education and the networking," said Nadia Thompson, chairperson for Black History Manitoba.

"To see everybody face-to-face again, it's going to be fantastic."

February is Black History Month, but the celebration in Winnipeg starts a few days early with the opening ceremony Sunday at 6 p.m. at New Anointing Christian Fellowship at 425 Manitoba Ave.

The event will feature singing, poetry and a tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Thompson is eager for a return to in-person celebrations after the pandemic cancelled two years' worth of gatherings.

This month, organizers also have plans for a city hall kick-off, as well as trivia night, movie night, cooking class, youth debate and research challenge and basketball. Black resistance is this year's theme.

"We've touched on something for everybody," said Thompson in an interview with host Keisha Paul of CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show.

While Manitobans have commemorated Black History Month for more than 40 years, Thompson said there's still work to do to advocate for Black people and acknowledge their contributions locally.

"It's a long time coming for us to be recognized as an actual staple here in the city," she said.

"We've made a lot of progress, but we still have a long way to go."

Death of Tyre Nichols condemned

The Black History Month events in Winnipeg also provide a safe space for tough conversations, such as those around the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man beaten by police during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tenn., earlier this month.

"It's a shame that we're still having to have these conversations. It's a shame that we're still hearing these news stories come out," she said.

"The way that people are being treated in the world as a human race, we should be embarrassed and we need to do better."

Brian Archer, a pastor at New Anointing Christian Fellowship in Winnipeg, said the contributions of Black people in the past contributed to the accomplishments happening today. (Radio-Canada)

Brian Archer, who is a pastor at New Anointing, said the many achievements of Black people were built on the shoulders of their ancestors.

"As we celebrate Black history, what we're doing is essentially saying, 'Thank you, bridge builders,' and we're saying, 'We're promising you that you didn't build that bridge in vain.'"

He's encouraging people of all ethnicities to walk the bridge with their Black neighbours.

"It's like having a party in your house and only your family is there. You want everybody else to join the party as you celebrate goodness."