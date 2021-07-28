Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Work on 2 Osborne Village protected bike paths to start next summer, city says

Two protected bike lanes are coming to Osborne Village, a major commuter corridor in Winnipeg.

River and Stradbrook Avenues, as well as Wellington Crescent, to get improved cycling infrastructure

Sam Samson · CBC News ·
A cyclist uses a protected bike lane on Maryland Street in Winnipeg in a July photo. The city wants to see similar infrastructure in Osborne Village. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The wheels on the bikes in a busy Winnipeg commuter corridor will go round and round thanks to two new protected bike lanes coming next summer, the city says.

River and Stradbrook avenues are slated to get the cycling infrastructure as part of a road improvement project, with construction scheduled to start next summer, according to a recently updated City of Winnipeg website.

The bike lanes will make the area more functional for many cyclists from around the city, says one advocate.

"Pretty much anything from the southeast, from St. Boniface, south Osborne, Pembina — it all flows into that area," said Mark Cohoe with Bike Winnipeg.

Osborne Street is considered a mixed-use corridor, according to city planning documents. That means it's meant to be used by motor vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

But people like Miles Fisher don't trust biking in the area.

"Drivers in cars in Winnipeg don't respect bikers," said the Osborne Village resident. "It's always been like that."

Fisher is skeptical the new bike paths will make a difference. Drivers don't bother to check when they're turning off streets in the area, he says — a move that almost got him clipped by a trailer.

"He just didn't care. He was on his merry way," he said.

"So I'd rather stick to the sidewalk, even with protected bike lanes. I feel a little safer on the sidewalk. I get sworn at more, though."

A map of the Osborne Village area shows colour-coded line to indicate proposed cycling infrastructure changes.
This map shows a possible cycling network in Osborne Village. The red lines, which run along River and Stradbrook avenues, indicate one-way protected bike lanes. The yello line on River would be a two-way protected lane. The blue lines, running along Wardlaw Avenue, Scott Street, and part of River, show neighbourhood greeways. (City of Winnipeg)

The bike paths through the Village, as well as one on nearby Wellington Crescent, are part of a road improvement project that city hall has already approved. They can be seen on this City of Winnipeg map.

City staff will start meeting next week, however, with business owners who may be concerned about nearby parking.

"We know construction and any new infrastructure development is always a concern for businesses as we build and develop our city for the future," said Lindsay Somers, executive director of the Osborne Village Business Improvement Zone.

"I look forward to attending the consultation session next week with local businesses to discuss how we will work together to develop a plan and path forward that is satisfactory to all our needs."

City planners also envisioned a pedestrian-cyclist bridge crossing over the Assiniboine River, but that will remain a dream for now. That proposal has yet to appear before city councillors at all.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sam Samson

Journalist

Sam Samson is a multimedia journalist who has worked for CBC in Manitoba and Ontario as a reporter and associate producer. Before working for CBC, she studied journalism and communications in Winnipeg. You can get in touch on Twitter @CBCSamSamson or email samantha.samson@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now