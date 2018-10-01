More protected bike lanes, one-way streets could be coming to Wolseley, West Broadway under city proposal

The City of Winnipeg is considering rolling out some sweeping changes to key city streets by adding new bike routes through the Wolseley and West Broadway neighbourhoods — proposed changes that are meeting mixed reactions.

The city's acting active transit co-ordinator said there is "very high demand" for a better bike route in the area under study.

"We're looking at some options that calm traffic and make it more comfortable for people to cycle," said Chris Baker.

The city has proposed a variety of design options for new bike routes. Depending on which — if any — the city moves forward on, the proposed project could lead to changes in the West Broadway and Wolseley neighbourhoods including new one-way streets, bus route adjustments and street parking changes.

The proposal offers two design options for a west segment, running from Raglan Road in Wolseley to Furby Street in West Broadway, and three options for an east segment from Furby to Osborne Street.

The proposals could affect streets like Wolseley Avenue, Westminster Avenue, Langside Street and Granite Way, among others.

One of the options would turn Balmoral Street south of Broadway and Granite Way, which runs between Balmoral and Osborne Street, into one-way streets for motor vehicles. Protected bike lanes would be added in both directions.

The public has until Friday to weigh in as part of a survey conducted by the city to gauge community appeal and help shape the plans, according to the city's website.

Keep bikers safe

Gary DeLuca is a volunteer bike pilot, giving bike rides to people with visual impairments. He regularly gives rides in the area, and said he's thrilled about the prospect of more protected cycling paths.

"It will make a very safe, easy and smooth ride," said DeLuca. He volunteers with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, which has its Winnipeg headquarters on Portage Avenue, near the area under study.

Bike pilot Gary DeLuca, who volunteers with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, and passenger Tatyana Zinghina both hope the cycling lane plans will improve safety for all riders. (Cory Funk/CBC)

His passenger-in-tow agreed.

"It keeps the bikers safe and away from traffic," said Tatyana Zinghina.

Congestion concerns

Some community members opposed to parts of the project suggest Winnipeggers should buckle up for a wild ride if the city approves certain changes.

For the past 12 years, Pat McNorgan has lived in an apartment building on Balmoral Avenue.

"I'm really opposed to this one-way street," the West Broadway resident said of the suggested modifications. "You're not going to be able to move on Broadway if this is done."

West Broadway resident Pat McNorgan isn't enthused about the bike lane design plans. (Cory Funk/CBC)

As a senior who relies on public transit, McNorgan is concerned about how a new bike route could affect accessibility in the area. Potential changes to bus routes, added traffic congestion on Broadway and the loss of parking and loading zones are all concerns, said McNorgan, who was en route to mail a letter to area Coun. Sherri Rollins opposing the plan.

"I hope they change their mind on this idea."

Consultation lacking: property owner

A property owner in the area expressed concerns that residents were not properly informed about the city's ideas for new cycling routes.

"It felt misleading," said Sherri Doherty, co-owner with Houston Properties.

The city has put up signs along streets that would subject to changes, reading "What would a bike path here look like?" and directing people to the city's website.

Doherty says those signs failed to properly communicate that plans for bike lanes would effectively overhaul major high-traffic roads.

She and her husband, who is also a company co-owner, were the only neighbourhood representatives at a recent workshop held by the city about the proposed changes.

"The city tried to mislead people by putting up a sign that said 'what would a bike path look like here?' rather than saying 'we're thinking of rearranging and redirecting the entire traffic in West Broadway.'"

Doherty, who owns nine properties in the area, said she worries about her tenants and other community members who were not aware of the bike lane project but may be stuck dealing with the worst of the potential traffic jams and accessibility woes.

In response to the allegations, the city said it held pop-up events and workshops in addition to the online survey and the temporary signs highlighting the project.

No decisions have been made yet on the proposals.

Winnipeggers have until Friday to give their input on the bike project through the survey.

The city said it will produce a public engagement report before settling on any bike lane options. Given that this is just a study, there is no promise that any construction will come to fruition.

The city is expected to deliver a design recommendation in November 2019.