Winnipeg launches search for new top bureaucrat

Winnipeg is on the lookout for a new chief administrative officer to oversee its roughly $2-billion annual budget.

The position has been vacant since May 24, when Doug McNeil retired. He had held the position since April 2015.

His 2018 salary was $266,483, making him the city's top-earning employee.

Chief financial officer Michael Ruta is the interim CAO.

The city hired Winnipeg-based executive search firm Harris Leadership Strategies to find the new CAO.

The search is "national in scope" and Harris is tasked with identifying and screening at least five qualified candidates for municipal politicians to consider, city officials said in a news release.

"I encourage eligible candidates from across Canada who are collaborative, innovative, and strategic thinkers to consider this important leadership opportunity," Mayor Brian Bowman said.

The job posting says the role requires at least 10 years of "senior leadership experience in a large municipality or equivalent complex organization."

Once Harris identifies the candidates, it'll hand them over to the city's CAO recruitment committee — which is made up of Bowman and councillors Devi Sharma, Ross Eadie, Sherri Rollins and Matt Allard.

They'll conduct interviews and make a recommendation to the executive policy committee and eventually council, which will make the final vote on who will fill the city's top job.

The city expects the initial application process to wrap up by Aug. 16.

