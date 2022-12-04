Winnipeg's Bear Clan Patrol calls for donations of warm clothing for homeless population

As temperatures continue to drop and the city is blanketed in snow, Winnipeg's Bear Clan Patrol is calling for donations of winter clothing and supplies to help keep the homeless population warm.

Boots, hats, socks, mittens, underwear and sleeping bags are most needed, according to Angela Klassen, who works with the group's West Broadway chapter.

The foot patrols bring these items along with them on their nightly routes, and distribute them to those who need them.

"We are in desperate need during the winter months … if you can really help us with that we would really appreciate it," Klassen said.

Any donations received are handed out within days. The clothing drive will be ongoing until Dec. 10.

Klassen and other Bear Clan volunteers also put together feminine hygiene bags to distribute.

The non-profit will be filling a five-tonne truck with donations to distribute around Christmas time.

"We need to step up and be kinder to one another, and to care for each other. We're all human beings," Klassen said.

CBC spoke to two men who are sleeping in a bus shelter on Portage Avenue.

They said they needed warm food, warm clothes, blankets and most of all, a place to live.

If you have items to donate, they can be dropped off at the Ron Paul Garden Centre at 2641 St. Mary's Road.