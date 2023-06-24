Winnipeg Baha'i community marks 40th anniversary of execution of 10 Iranian women

About 100 people gathered in Winnipeg on Friday night to hear stories about a group of women killed for their beliefs in Iran four decades ago and renew calls for gender equality and religious freedoms.

One by one on June 18, 1983, the Islamic Republic of Iran hanged 10 Baha'i women in the city of Shiraz for failing to renounce their faith, which includes the promotion of gender equality, unity, justice and more.

Most were in their 20s, with the youngest victim just 17 years old.

"They were just normal people, they were serving their communities.... In Winnipeg you get a medal for that, but back in Iran you get hanged," said Dr. Afsaneh Oliver, a physician and member of the Baha'i faith.

"It was the same story back then as it is now in equality of sexes in Iran and not recognizing Baha'i as a religion."

Many Baha'is fled Iran in the years after the Islamic Republic of Iran took power in 1979.

Police there have enforced a strict dress code since then. More than 200 Baha'i have been executed or assassinated, with hundreds more imprisoned.

Oliver came to Canada as a refugee with her family about three decades ago when she was just 15.

"We had to escape the country through the border to Pakistan and we almost lost our lives. It was very treacherous."

Dr. Afsaneh Oliver helped organize the event. She and her family are Baha'i and fled Iran when she was a teen about three decades ago. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

The Winnipeg ceremony and vigil on Friday took place at Canadian Mennonite University. It also marked the launch of the global #OurStoryIsOne campaign meant to honour women executed in Iran and renew calls for women's rights in light of a recent uprising in the country.

Protests erupted in Iran in September 2022 when Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained and died after being arrested by the Iran's morality police for allegedly not covering her hair properly with a hijab.

"From 40 years ago to today, we're still in the same situation," said Christie Paul, secretary of the Winnipeg Baha'i Community and co-organizer of the event.

"Our faith is not recognized in Iran and so Bahai's lose their jobs, their homes are taken, they're not allowed into university and schools and this has been ongoing for many years now. Baha'is are still imprisoned."

Paul and Oliver point to parallels between the Bahai women who were hanged 40 years ago and what happened to Amini.

"It's important that their memories are not forgotten and their lives are not forgotten especially if it can bring awareness to what needs to change in Iran today," said Paul. "It's really in unity that we can combat oppression."

Christie Paul is secretary of the Winnipeg Baha’i Community organization and co-organizer of the event at CMU on Friday. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

Iranians filled the streets in anger over Amini's death last fall, with some women refusing to wear hair coverings in public as an act of support for Amini.

Thousands were jailed and several people died in ensuing clashes with police. Authorities denied Amini suffered any harm and maintained she died of a heart attack.

Several people have been executed over their alleged participation in protests linked to Amini's death. That includes three men executed last month who a human rights group claims were first tortured and forced to confess.

Amini's death and the protests that followed inspired similar shows of support around the world and served as a flashpoint in the ongoing struggle for gender equality in Iran.

"We feel like the rights of Baha'i are the same thing: we want to practise our religion and we're not allowed and those women wanted to show their hair and just live their normal lives and they're not allowed," said Oliver.

"Because of the recent events going on we wanted to commemorate these 40 years because we're not any different."

There remains a large Baha'i community in Iran, said Oliver.

"The persecution continues," said Oliver. "We're hoping for a free Iran for women, for Baha'is, for all religion."