65-year-old Winnipeg pipe band among programs struggling to get kids back to making music

Spencer Roberts, 12, has been learning bagpipes for three years — including trying to learn via Zoom when COVID-19 hit. (Andrew Wildes/CBC)

Spencer Roberts took up the bagpipes three years ago, when he was nine, after he heard the members of the Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial Pipe Band practising near his house and got his parents to sign him up.

The "first few months were pretty hard," Spencer said, but then it got even worse — when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he had to shift to learning to play the bagpipes via Zoom.

"It was quite hard to learn basic things because [my teacher] wasn't there to show me what to do. I could just hear it and have to interpret," said Spencer.

Fresh young members like Spencer are the lifeblood that has kept the band going since 1957, but organizers say its pulse is now at a critical point, after the pandemic stopped them from recruiting for two years.

"In five years, as the current members of the band are graduating, we're going to have a void of new members," said Dan Sloan, one of the pipe band's instructors.

"So we could be in line for a very small band if we don't get members starting out soon."

Dan Sloan is an instructor with the Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial Pipe Band. It's essential for the band to add new members every year, because learning the bagpipes takes time, he says. (Andrew Wildes/CBC)

The pipe band isn't alone — organizers with other groups say although pandemic restrictions have eased, there hasn't been a rush to return to arts and music programs.

For the Lord Selkirk band, recruiting younger members is essential to extending its more than six-decade-long tradition. Members graduate from the band when they turn 18, and several current members are at or approaching that point.

Replacing those experienced members is not something a new player can do overnight, said Sloan.

"Especially with playing the bagpipes, it's not something that you learn in just a few months. It takes a long time to learn."

Free opportunities for kids

The band's present pipe major, Kieran Sylvestre, is about to graduate now that he's 18. He started playing when he was six years old, but thinks he still has more to learn.

"When you get to a point where you're good at playing the instrument, there's always more you can build up on," he said.

Pipe major Kieran Sylvestre has been with the Lord Selkirk band since he was six, but will graduate from it now that he's 18. (Andrew Wildes/CBC)

The band has put advertisements on social media and will be playing at parks across Winnipeg each week (including St. Vital Park on Aug. 15 and Assiniboine Park on Aug. 22) to attract members.

The band provides bagpipes, uniforms and lessons for members — and kids don't need to have Scottish heritage, Sloan said.

"They join parades, get the exposure, and by the time they graduate out of the band, they're pretty much ready to join any pipe band that they want to in the world."

Norah Eldridge says going to Scotland with the pipe band is something she'll never forget. (Andrew Wildes/CBC)

Norah Eldridge, 18, will also be graduating the band soon. She says she made lifetime memories on a trip they took to Scotland in 2019 to play in the World Pipe Band Championships.

"The actual series itself was interesting and fun," but "we went on so many other adventures during that trip that I'll never forget."

Slow return to to arts, music programs

Like the pipe band, some other programs that offer opportunities for young people to get engaged with music say they haven't bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

"We have noticed that people are coming back to the programs, but they're coming back slowly," said Norine Harty, executive director of the Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts.

She believes kids still have an appetite to learn music, but suspects parents don't yet know that programs are back.

Norine Harty, executive director of the Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts, says the return to arts and music programming after COVID-19 restrictions has been slow. (Andrew Wildes/CBC)

"I think it's a matter of getting the word out that the programs are coming back," and "we're making extra safety precautions so that we're trying to keep people as healthy as possible," Harty said.

Jorge Requena Ramos is the artistic co-ordinator of the West End Cultural Centre — a well-known Winnipeg music venue that also offers free music instruction for youth from age nine to 18 through its Tune-In program.

Requena Ramos said the WECC also feels the need to market and get the word out about its offerings, as though it's "starting from scratch" after pandemic cancellations.

His concern is that unless people come back to the arts now, in years to come, there will be a lack of artistic output from what he describes as "one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Canada."

"We're going to notice it later," said Requena Ramos.

Desmond William Young has been attending the Valour Rocks program since 2017. The 16-year-old now plays bass professionally. (Andrew Wildes/CBC) A group of kids learn to DJ with the Valour Rocks music program. (Andrew Wildes/CBC)

The Valour Rocks music program, offered by the Valour Community Centre in collaboration with the Manitoba Conservatory of Music, also offers kids in the city's west end a chance to play music.

Youth like Desmond William Young can drop in to the Burnell Street community centre after school for free.

"'What would the kids do without [this]?' is often the big question that people ask me, and it's a really hard thing to answer, because I don't even know," the 16-year-old bass player said.

Musician Lindsey White, who facilitates the Valour Rocks program, said learning music helps kids to believe in themselves.

"They learn how to wiggle their fingers or they learn how to strum a pick, or they learn how to twist the knobs and suddenly they go from 'I can't' to 'I can,'" she said.