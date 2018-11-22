Robbery suspects pulled axe, knife on security guards at Garden City Shopping Centre: Winnipeg police

Two men are facing charges after security guards at Garden City Shopping Centre were threatened with an axe during a robbery Wednesday.

Police allege that around noon, the suspects stole clothing from a retail store in the mall and were then confronted by two security guards. One of the men pulled out a hatchet and raised it over the guards' heads before fleeing, police say.

The other suspect pulled out a knife and the pair continued to swing the weapons at the guards while being chased.

Police were called and conducted a search based on reports from the security guards and bystanders. The suspects were arrested near McPhillips Street and Kingsbury Avenue.

No one was injured and the stolen items were recovered.

A 24-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, are each charged with robbery, possession of a weapon and two counts of utter threats.

More from CBC Manitoba: