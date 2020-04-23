Faulty crossing signals pose danger to Winnipeggers with visual impairments

Tyler Sneesby is visually impaired and relies on those chirps and beeps that come from crosswalk signs to make it to the other side of the road safely. Once in a while, he comes across sounds that seem off.

That's what happened this week when Sneesby was waiting for his turn to cross in the area of Maryland Street and Broadway. The signal was beeping when it should've been chirping.

"Those two different sounds mean two different things," Sneesby told Up to Speed guest host Marjorie Dowhos on Wednesday. "That intersection … was giving a signal to visually impaired people that they could walk into traffic."

The two-note "beep-boop" sound signals to blind and partially-sighted people that it's OK to cross to the north or south; the single-note chirp indicates it's safe to head east or west.

The Maryland and Broadway signal was sounding the beep-boop sound when the traffic was travelling east-west, signalling it was OK for Sneesby to walk into the path of oncoming traffic.

A crossing sign illuminates signaling it's safe to cross at the corner of Maryland Street and Broadway in Winnipeg. The accompanying auditory alert was mistakenly sounding the wrong signal earlier this week. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Sneesby is legally blind, though he retains his peripheral vision. That can be of some help in these kinds of situations. But his lack of central vision means he can't peer across the street and see the illuminated white walking person or stop hand signs.

"I can see traffic moving so I can just sort of go with the flow of traffic, but for other visually impaired people, people who have no vision or less vision than I, they would be a lot more dependent on those sounds working the way they should. That was my concern."

After the mixed signal issue was reported on Monday, a city crew fixed it Tuesday. A traffic signals crew investigated and found a "switch error" triggered an incorrect setting and wrong sound to emit from a pole at Maryland and Broadway, said a city spokesperson.

"This was an easy fix for the city and I am glad it's done, but there are much bigger issues that those of us who are visually impaired, and those of us who use a walker and wheelchairs, face on a daily basis," said Sneesby.

"It doesn't seem to be much of a priority for the city, and I would like to be proven wrong."

A person in a wheelchair crosses the street in the area of Maryland Street and Broadway in Winnipeg on Wednesday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

This isn't the first time Sneesby has come across a faulty auditory Winnipeg crosswalk signal.

One occasion Sneesby recalls involved a similarly mismatched chirp and beep sound issue at the corner of Portage Avenue and Dominion Street, near where the Canadian National Institute of the Blind is headquartered in the city.

"It was not safe to walk," he said.

Mixup 'could put somebody's life at risk': Bergeron

Blind and partially sighted people rely on a variety of environmental cues to navigate city streets, including traffic sounds and auditory crossing signals, said Diane Bergeron, president of the CNIB's guide dog program and vice-president for international affairs.

The auditory signal is the primary indicator; the sounds of cars whizzing by, or at a standstill at a stoplight, are secondary.

"Understanding the sound at that intersection is going to be very important," said Bergeron, who is also blind.

"You could end up in a situation where you're crossing because you hear the signal and you think it's safe and you don't hear a vehicle. So, this is definitely something that could put somebody's life at risk as they're trying to navigate the environment."

CNIB previously published its Clearing our Path website that includes a list of design basics and recommendations for city planners. One section goes into detail about various tactile, visual and auditory alert systems that should be considered.

Bergeron said at its core, the document adopts the principle of "nothing for us, without us." Anything designed to help the blind and partially sighted ought to have people from that community involved in the consultation and testing process, she said.

"Especially when it's a safety feature, you should actually have it tested by people that would be using that as their primary source of navigation across the street," said Bergeron.

"We always have user-testing, except when it comes to people with disabilities, and then we seem to just think everybody knows the right thing because we follow the standard. You know, it's really important to always have the user test it and make sure that what is intended is actually going to be functional."

Sneesby started losing his vision a few years ago. Since then, he spends a lot of his time walking.

A crossing sign illuminates signaling it's no longer safe for pedestrians to cross at the corner of Maryland Street and Broadway in Winnipeg. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

He's been bumped into by cars a couple of times at intersections when drivers weren't paying attention to their surroundings.

"It's really quite shocking how inaccessible the city can be," he said.

"My hope for others is to imagine the space around them as though they were visually or hearing impaired or had mobility issues."

The city encourages people who notice issues with intersection signals to report them to 311.