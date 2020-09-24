Skip to Main Content
Assault near Health Sciences Centre sends person to hospital in unstable condition
Manitoba

An adult is in unstable condition after being assaulted Wednesday night a few blocks from Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, police say.

Police respond to Kate Street near William Avenue; few details released

Emergency crews were called to an assault in the area of Kate Street near William Avenue on Wednesday night, police say. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Emergency crews responded to the area of Kate Street near William Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. 

No other details have been released.

With files from Heather Wells

