Assault near Health Sciences Centre sends person to hospital in unstable condition
An adult is in unstable condition after being assaulted Wednesday night a few blocks from Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, police say.
Police respond to Kate Street near William Avenue; few details released
Emergency crews responded to the area of Kate Street near William Avenue at about 9:20 p.m.
No other details have been released.
With files from Heather Wells