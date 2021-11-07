Winnipeg homicide investigators looking into early morning assault that left man dead

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man who was rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive early Sunday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers responded to the area of Burrows Avenue and Aikins Street in the city's North End at 1:48 a.m. for a report of a man who had been assaulted, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

When they got there, police found a man who was unresponsive and started giving him emergency first aid. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

No further details were provided.

Homicide investigators are looking into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Part of the area was still taped off by police just before noon on Sunday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

