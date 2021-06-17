Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Woman charged with manslaughter when man dies after assault at Main and Dufferin

A Winnipeg woman faces a manslaughter charge after an assault at Main Street and Dufferin Avenue left a man dead, police said Thursday. 
Winnipeg police have charged a woman with manslaughter after an assault in broad daylight at Main Street and Dufferin Avenue on Wednesday. (John Einarson/CBC)

Adam Albert Laforrest, 33, died in hospital after being "seriously injured" early Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

A suspect, a 38-year-old woman from Winnipeg, was arrested at the scene. She's being held in custody, police said. 

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information that may assist them to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

 

