Woman charged with manslaughter when man dies after assault at Main and Dufferin

A Winnipeg woman faces a manslaughter charge after an assault at Main Street and Dufferin Avenue left a man dead, police said Thursday.

Adam Albert Laforrest, 33, died in hospital after being "seriously injured" early Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A suspect, a 38-year-old woman from Winnipeg, was arrested at the scene. She's being held in custody, police said.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information that may assist them to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).