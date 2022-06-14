Woman found injured, bleeding in schoolyard

A woman was found injured in the field of a Winnipeg junior high school early Tuesday morning, police say.

Someone passing through the Chief Peguis Junior High schoolyard in North Kildonan saw an injured person and ran to a nearby convenience store to call police, a Winnipeg Police Service news release said.

Police responded around 1:15 a.m. and found a woman in her 20s, injured and bleeding.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has since stabilized, the news release said.

Three youths in the area were arrested.

The woman has not given police details about the incident, and no charges have been laid, police said.

