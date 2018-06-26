Winnipeg man arrested after assaults in January, March

A Winnipeg man has been charged after a pair of assaults earlier this year, one involving a glass shard from a mirror and the other involving an attack with a pipe.

The 53-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with the assaults, one on Jan. 13 and the other on March 28, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

In the January assault, a 54-year-old man was hit over the head with a pipe on Elgin Avenue between Isabel and Sherbrook streets. A warrant had been issued for the 53-year-old's arrest in connection with that incident.

Around 8 p.m. on March 28, a 42-year-old man was in his suite in a building on Balmoral Street when another resident of the building entered, armed with a knife and a shard from a mirror, police said. The 42-year-old was stabbed several times before escaping and going to a nearby business to ask for help.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, police found a suspect on Main Street near Logan Avenue and arrested him.

The 53-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a weapon, and other assault-related offences.

He remains in custody.