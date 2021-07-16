Winnipeg museums, art galleries not rushing to reopen Saturday

Winnipeg's major arts venues are taking a cautious approach to reopening despite loosened restrictions coming Saturday, with perks for those who are fully vaccinated.

Those who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are masked can visit a museum, see a movie in a theatre or go to a concert, with capacity limited to 50 per cent or less, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced Wednesday.

While the Winnipeg Art Gallery is readying for reopening, it won't do so until Aug. 14. That will give the gallery time to prepare to best follow public health rules, said Rachel Baerg, the WAG's director of learning and programs.

"This will be new for us as it will be for other museums and galleries," said Baerg.

"There may be some challenges, some interesting things that we learn along the way," but the gallery will do its best to follow public health orders, she said.

"This idea of asking people for double-vaccinated proof may be challenging. It's going to be something new that we're working through with other museums and galleries."

The delay in opening the doors to the gallery comes as it puts the finishing touches on what Baerg described as an "epic" Indigenous triennial exhibit titled Naadohbii: To Draw Water.

"We're just so pleased to have people in," said Baerg. "And of course we want to make it the safest experience possible for everyone."

Robert Olson, CEO of the Manitoba Centennial Centre Corporation, says he believes the government is being strategic in allowing people who have been double-vaccinated to enjoy looser restrictions. (CBC)

The Centennial Concert Hall is planning to reopen in the fall, with the return of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra's regular season.

Public health orders requiring patrons to have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have taken pressure off the organization to decide what to do, said Robert Olson, CEO of the Manitoba Centennial Centre Corporation.

The Crown corporation oversees a wide range of arts venues, including the concert hall, Planetarium and Manitoba Museum.

"It takes the onus off the venue to enforce that, because essentially we can say to our patrons, look, we'll be coming back on such and such a date and you have to be fully vaccinated as per government orders," Olson said.

"So we're thankful for that … it actually helps us a little bit."

He suspects the government's approach is strategic, and intended to add an incentive for people to get vaccinated.

"The notion of coming back and being fully vaccinated will give our patrons a sense of security that when they come back — at least initially — that everyone around them will be fully vaccinated and the transmission of the COVID virus will be a lot less likely."

The Manitoba Museum is slated to reopen on Aug. 5.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will reopen for fully immunized visitors on July 27, and "has chosen not to open until [then] in order to ensure readiness and to schedule shifts for visitor-facing staff," it said in a news release.

The provincial health guidelines state children under 12 who attend a venue with a fully vaccinated member of their household may enter. There are currently no COVID-19 vaccines approved for use for people under 12 in Canada.

As of Thursday, just over 59 per cent of Manitobans have had two COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the province.