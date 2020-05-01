Winnipeg Art Gallery to reopen next week, starting with 2 days of free admission for front-line workers

Attention art lovers!

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be reopening next week as part of the first phase of the province's reopening plan, which was announced earlier this week.

The gallery will open to the general public on Thursday, May 7.

Prior to that, the gallery will be open to front-line workers and their families only on May 5 and 6, offering free admission to people in that group.

The WAG has a list online of who will be allowed in during the special opening days, which includes health-care workers, first responders such as police and firefighters, grocery store workers and care-home workers, among others.

"The WAG has been a gathering place in the city for over a century — and I cannot think of a time when Manitobans need spaces like this more," said Stephen Borys, the gallery's director and CEO, in a Friday news release.

"Art has the power to inspire, uplift and connect — and we want to do our part to help."

The gallery will have safety precautions in place for its reopening, including strict social distancing protocols, and floor markers and signage to prevent congestion. The gallery is also asking people to leave backpacks and large purses at home.

All tours and activities will also be set up to accommodate physical distancing, says a news release from the gallery.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery has been closed since March 14 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Premier Brian Pallister announced that, as of May 4, a variety of non-essential health care and retail businesses will have the option of reopening, including museums, galleries and libraries.