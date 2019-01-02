20 officers, cadets called to New Year's brawl at downtown hotel bar

A Winnipeg man who has been wanted since September was arrested in the early hours of 2019 after police intervened in a melee at a downtown hotel bar that involved 20 officers and cadets and ultimately resulted in the emergency closure of the bar.

Michael Anthony Caribou was arrested on a second-degree murder warrant in connection with the death of Jason Peter John James, 40, on Sept. 22, 2018.

Caribou was arrested after police got a series of "escalating, violent, concerning calls for service" from the Marlborough Hotel's bar, the Regal Beagle, around 1 a.m. on New Year's Day, said Const. Rob Carver.

Michael Caribou was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder early New Year's Day. (Winnipeg Police Service/Supplied)

One intoxicated man caused $10,000 in damage to a Marlborough suite, threw a table out a seventh-storey window and then assaulted a police officer as he was arrested, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found people with weapons, several fights and an "over-intoxicated and unruly crowd," Carver said. At one point, police officers were surrounded and some "minor assaults" happened, including shoving, before officers called for backup, he said.

In total, 20 police officers and cadets were involved in the fray, Carver said.

Police say a man threw a table out a seventh-storey window and then assaulted a police officer as he was arrested. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

"I can tell you as somebody who's been doing this a long time, those are very, very intimidating, very uncomfortable situations," Carver said. "Our officers put themselves at risk. In situations like that, the last thing you want to do is resort to an escalation."

As a result, police issued a rare emergency closure order to the bar.

'Disturbingly common'

Carver said scenes like the one at the bar involving multiple officers in fights are "disturbingly common."

"I've been to [scenes] myself where we've got 15 or 20 officers having to show up to deal with crowds of a couple of hundred revellers, intoxicated and often very aggressive," he said.

Police had been searching for Caribou since James​'s death in September, which officers at the time said was the result of a violent assault. Caribou was 28 at the time.

On Dec. 29, police renewed a call for help to find Caribou and another man, Faron Alexander Spence, 39.