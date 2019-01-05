Watchdog investigates after 14-year-old girl's arm broken during arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a teen girl's arm broke during a struggle with Winnipeg police who were arresting her.

The 14-year-old suffered the injury Friday after police were called to a residence to investigate reports of an intoxicated and "out of control" girl.

There was a struggle as police arrested the girl, says a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The girl's arm broke above her elbow. She was treated in hospital and released.

The IIU, which investigates all serious injuries or incidents involving police, is now investigating.

Anyone with information or video of the struggle and arrest is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

