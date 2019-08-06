Convenience store robber pointed gun at employee's head, pulled trigger — but weapon didn't fire: police

A Winnipeg convenience store worker is lucky to be alive, after police say a gun was pointed at the employee's head and the trigger pulled multiple times — but the weapon failed to fire.

A 21-year-old man is now facing attempted murder charges.

Police responded to a robbery report at a convenience store on Kildare Avenue E., near Rothshire Drive in the Transcona area, around 1:05 a.m. on July 26.

They allege the 21-year-old entered the store and pointed a handgun at an employee's head. He pulled the trigger several times, police say, but it didn't fire. He then re-inserted the ammunition magazine and racked the gun, pointing it once again at the employee and pulling the trigger.

After the handgun still did not fire, the man fled the store with stolen products, pointing the gun at two bystanders before fleeing, police say.

On Aug. 3, shortly before 1 a.m., police arrested a 21-year-old man at a house on Pritchard Avenue. He faces multiple charges including attempted murder, armed robbery with a firearm, three counts of pointing a firearm, possessing a restricted firearm, and failing to comply with a probation order.

The man also had two outstanding arrest warrants for failing to comply with a probation order.

More from CBC Manitoba: