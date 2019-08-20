3 men arrested after businesses robbed at gunpoint, Winnipeg police say

Three men have been arrested after two businesses were robbed at gunpoint in Winnipeg on Friday evening, police say.

According to a police release, two suspects entered a pharmacy at Henderson Highway and Rowandale Avenue just before 7 p.m. CT.

One man was armed with a handgun, and another had a sawed-off shotgun, police said. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money in car driven by a third suspect.

Just before 9 p.m., police say two men entered a hotel vendor on McPhillips Street and College Avenue armed with a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Since then, the major crimes unit and general patrol detectives arrested three men and charged them with numerous robbery and firearms-related offences.

Police believe they are responsible for both incidents.

They remain in custody.