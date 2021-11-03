Winnipeg police charge man in bank robbery, seek help finding 2nd suspect

Winnipeg police released this photo of John Raven Ward, who is wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery on Oct. 20. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police have released a photo of a suspect in an armed bank robbery last month, hoping members of the public can help them find the man.

Police were called to the Royal Bank of Canada branch in the Northgate Shopping Centre on McPhillips Street around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 20.

A man came in armed with what is believed to be a handgun, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a waiting vehicle. No one reported any injuries, police said.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man on Nov. 1 and charged him with armed robbery using a firearm, as well as driving with a suspended licence.

They released a photo of John Raven Ward, 37, who is also wanted on firearms and robbery-related charges in connection with the robbery.

Police describe Ward as five feet, eight inches tall, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

They warn anyone who sees Ward not to approach him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).