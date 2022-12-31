Pope emeritus Benedict XVI honoured by Winnipeg's Catholic leaders

The loss of the pope emeritus is weighing heavily on the minds of Catholics across the globe, including in Winnipeg.

Benedict XVI, who led the Roman Catholic Church for eight years, died Saturday morning in a Vatican City monastery. He was 95 years old.

Benedict was elected to the Holy See in April 2005, becoming the oldest cardinal since Clement XII in 1730 to assume the papal office. He led Catholics through a period of transformation, controversy and scandal before becoming the first pope to quit in nearly 600 years in February 2013.

Pope Gregory XII was the last to resign in 1415.

Despite any shortcomings Benedict might have had as the head of the Roman Catholic Church, he will be remembered as an intellectual, Father Charles Fillion, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Saint Boniface, said on Saturday.

"He brought clarity to the faith, and so it's very important. I think in the future we're going to be re-reading what he wrote, what he did," Fillion said. "He brought a lot to the church."

Fillion wasn't surprised to hear of Benedict's death. Italian news reports said the former cardinal had been suffering from respiratory issues during the holiday season.

Father Charles Fillion, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Saint Boniface, says pope emeritus Benedict XVI brought a lot to the Roman Catholic Church. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Although people have different views of the pope emeritus, Fillion says he finds himself frequently rereading Benedict's writings, and believes Benedict should be recognized for his tenure as pope.

The archdiocese is asking pastors, deacons and members of parish pastoral councils to pray for the repose of Benedict's soul during masses on New Year's Day, it said in a statement.

Parishes that fly the Vatican flag have also been asked that it hang at half-mast until Jan. 6, one day after the funeral of Benedict, who was formerly known as Joseph Ratzinger.

Pope Benedict XVI led the Ash Wednesday service at the St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, Vatican, two weeks before resigning from the Holy See. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

In a statement from St. Mary's Cathedral, the seat of the Archdiocese of Winnipeg, Archbishop Richard Gagnon said: "Pope Benedict XVI, during his eight years as pope, made an immense contribution to the pastoral life of the church through his writings on theology and spirituality."

Gagnon says Benedict contributed greatly to the necessary dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and secular culture, and demonstrated determination in the face of problems he encountered, such as sexual abuses of clergy members.

Benedict's faithful ministry will long be remembered, Gagnon says.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops also issued a statement on behalf of Bishop Raymond Poisson, which says Canadians are grateful for his efforts to heal past wounds.

Poisson also prayed for the "eternal rest" of Benedict's soul.