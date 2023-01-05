Person taken into custody after barricading himself in downtown Winnipeg apartment: police

A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday morning after police were called to a downtown Winnipeg apartment building to respond to someone armed with a knife.

Officers went to a Kennedy Street building near Sargent Avenue around 12:11 a.m. after receiving a report of "an erratic male brandishing a knife," Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said in an email.

Soon after, he barricaded himself inside, police said.

Police took him into custody around 6 a.m.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were seen parked in front of the Manitoba Housing apartment building.

Officers were still at the scene around 7:30 a.m. More information will be released later Thursday, Murray said.

