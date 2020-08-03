Fire breaks out in apartment on Kennedy Street in Winnipeg

Firefighters, several fire trucks and an ambulance responded to a fire that broke out at an apartment building in downtown Winnipeg Monday morning.

Around 9:17 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire at 449 Kennedy Street. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the three-storey apartment complex, a spokesperson from the City of Winnipeg told CBC News in an email.

Firefighters on scene started battling the fire, and after about 30 minutes, it was declared under control, the spokesperson said.

No damage estimates are available at this time, but the spokesperson said most of the damage was contained to the third-floor suite where the fire started.

At this point, the cause of the fire appears to be unattended cooking.

One person was attended to by paramedics on scene, but they did not need to be sent to hospital.

