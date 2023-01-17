Apartment fire closes streets near downtown Winnipeg

A fire at what's believed to be a vacant apartment building has shut down traffic on a street near Winnipeg's downtown Tuesday morning, police say.

The fire started in the building on Gertie Street near McDermot Avenue just after 4:30 a.m., a Winnipeg Police Service duty officer said.

When fire crews arrived around 4:45 a.m., there were heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, the city said in a news release.

Crews were unable to enter the building and used aerial ladders to pour water on the three-storey apartment building, the release said.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service drone is also being used to give incident commanders an aerial view of the scene, which helps them direct water streams and find hot spots.

Fire crews were still fighting the fire at 6:30 a.m.

TRAFFIC UPDATE:<br>GERTIE ST CLOSURE<br>Due to a fire, Emergency crews have closed NB/SB Gertie St between McDermot & Bannatyne. McDermot & Bannatyne closed for emergency equipment. Closure is expected to last throughout the day. Please avoid the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wpgtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wpgtraffic</a> —@WinnipegTMC

Gertie is expected to stay closed between McDermot and Bannatyne Avenue throughout the day, the Winnipeg Transportation Management Centre tweeted. People are asked to avoid the area.

McDermot and Bannatyne were also closed for emergency equipment, it said.

The city said because of damage from the fire, the building will have to be demolished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage estimates aren't available but the building is considered a complete loss, the city said.