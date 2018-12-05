Residents forced from suites by fire in 12-storey Winnipeg apartment building

Residents of a 12-storey apartment block in Winnipeg were forced out of their suites and into common areas Wednesday after a fire broke out in the building.

Winnipeg fire crews were sent to the building in the 400-block of Edmonton Street shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, the City of Winnipeg reported in a news release.

"Upon arrival, crews found a working fire," the release said. "A second alarm was called, increasing the number of apparatus and WFPS crew members on the scene, due to the potential for high life hazards when dealing with an occupied apartment block."

The fire was contained to a single suite and was declared extinguished shortly before 9 p.m., according to the release. But due to extensive smoke throughout the building, suites in impacted areas of the building were evacuated and residents were sheltered in the building's common areas.

The majority of residents were expected to be able to return to their homes later Wednesday night, after the building has been ventilated and air quality is verified.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.