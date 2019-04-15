'Girl power vibes': Winnipeg performer heading to Chicago to star in hit musical's North America premiere

A Winnipeg singer and actress is heading to Chicago next month to star in a critically acclaimed new musical that flips the script on the story of King Henry VIII.

Andrea Macasaet will star as Anne Boleyn, the king's second wife, in the North American premiere of Six, a pop musical that gives control of the story to the historic ex-wives.

"If you want girl power vibes, you're going to the right show," Macasaet said.

"It's an all-woman cast, all-woman band, and we're just preaching. If you want a night of pure fun, then this is the show that you're going to get. If you want to feel like you're at a Spice Girls concert or a Beyoncé concert, this is where you're going to go."

Macasaet, who studied at the Canadian College of Performing Arts, has taken on multiple shows at the Winnipeg Studio Theatre, including Heathers: The Musical, Avenue Q and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Her most recent project was her first feature film, Agnes's Social, under the direction of Sean Garrity. She played Agnes, the bride whose family plans her wedding social throughout the film.

Andrea Macasaet, second from left, will star as Anne Boleyn in the musical Six. The other stars, from left to right, are Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon), Abby Mueller (Jane Seymour), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves), Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard) and Anna Uzele (Catherine Parr). (Submitted by Andrea Macasaet)

Macasaet says her first love is singing, and her daily playlist is full of the kind of pop hits that influenced the soundtrack of Six.

The show runs May 14 to June 30 at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.

"I'm still floored by it. I don't think it's real," Macasaet said with a laugh. "I have to remind myself that this is actually happening because it's been such a dream, and I'm so excited to be actually living it now."

'Storytelling through song'

Macasaet says she fell in love with performing when she was young, after being introduced to musicals in middle school.

"Singing is my first love," she said. "And through singing, I got into the habit of storytelling through song, and from there it just kind of escalated to acting and falling in love with that as well."

She says she got hooked on the characters and soundtrack of Six right away. The show, which debuted at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017, has already been nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

"When I heard about the show, I went into the audition being like, 'I want to be everybody.' And I still feel that way," she said.

Macasaet says she's not sure what will come next fter the show finishes its run in June.

"Whatever comes my way, comes my way," she said. "I'm super excited for whatever comes next, but right now I'm over the moon about what's happening."