Winnipeg police updating public on Amber Alert issued for missing boy, 2

Winnipeg police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old boy.

Police say Theodore Parenteau may be with his mother, Harlee Wilson-Parenteau, who abducted him just after 5 p.m. CT.

Wilson-Parenteau is described as a thin Indigenous woman with long dark hair with blond highlights. She is five feet, three inches tall, the alert says.

Winnipeg police say she is believed to be travelling in a green 2007 Chevrolet 1500 LT Crew Cab Silverado. The licence plate number is EZJ 842, the alert says.

The vehicle could be in Winnipeg, but police said Wilson-Parenteau is travelling to Ebb and Flow First Nation, nearly 185 kilometres northwest of the city.

Police say they believe there is an immediate threat to Theodore's safety, and that Manitoba RCMP are going to help in the search.

Anyone who has seen Theodore and Wilson-Parenteau should call 911 or the local emergency number, the alert says.