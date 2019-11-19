Winnipeg airport launches guide service for people who are blind or have low vision

New technology at Winnipeg's airport guides people who are blind or have low vision by linking them, via mobile camera, to operators who become their eyes.

The James Armstrong Richardson International Airport is only the second Canadian airport to make this service, through San Diego-based company Aira, available and free to use.

Through a mobile phone app or smart glasses, users can connect to an Aira agent who can see the user's environment through the mobile camera.

That allows agents to describe objects, read signs, provide navigation, take and label photos, and much more.

"Every traveller through our facilities should come anticipating an exceptional customer experience, including those with sight loss or who are partially sighted," said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Airports Authority.

"Winnipeg Airports Authority is committed to bringing new technology to the airport to increase accessibility and reduce the barriers travellers sometimes experience."

Aira's Paul Schroeder demonstrates how to contact an agent through the app on a mobile phone. (Warren Kay/CBC)

To access the service, users are required to download the app, which will bring up an icon on their smartphone.

"The person can then tap [the icon] to call an agent and within seconds, bring eyes to their environment to find the information they need," said Paul Schroeder, Aira's vice-president of public policy.

Aira is available to anyone at any time of day, but users typically have to pay a monthly fee to get anywhere from 30-300 minutes of assistance time. The service is free, however, while connected to the Winnipeg airport's WiFi signal.

"Airports are places that are very busy. There are lots of signs — many of them overhead, many of them very hard to see, I'm told maybe even for sighted people — but certainly difficult for people who are blind to know gate names, numbers, overhead sign directions, baggage claim carousels," Schroeder said.

"If you think about the airport task, there are so many elements of it that are visual, things that are difficult to do if you can't see. Aira is on a mission to change that."

