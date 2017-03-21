Air traffic to increase over some Winnipeg neighbourhoods during airport runway reno

A runway reconstruction at Winnipeg's international airport will lead to a jump in air traffic over some neighbourhoods this summer.

One of the two runways at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport will temporarily close next week for rehabilitation and reconstruction, the airport said in a news release Wednesday.

The project on the northwest-southeast runway will start April 22 and is expected to finish in September.

In the meantime, all flights at the airport will use the other runway, which runs north-south.

That means some neighbourhoods will see an increase in overhead air traffic, the airport said. Those are:

Assiniboia (east).

Kirkfield Park (east).

The Maples (west).

Roblin Park (east).

Rosser (east).

St. James (west).

Tuxedo (west).

Tyndall Park (west).

Stonewall.

Other neighbourhoods will see a dropoff in overhead traffic, the airport said. Those are:

Fort Garry-Riverview.

Fort Richmond.

Fort Rouge (west).

Fort Whyte (northeast).

Riel.

River Heights.

Seine River.

Southdale.

St. James (east).

St. Vital.

Tuxedo (east).

Wolseley (west).

St. Francois-Xavier .

. Headingley .

The airport is expected to continue normal operations and scheduled flights during the reconstruction, with no reduction in services.