Winnipeg saw 775K travelers last quarter, industry recovering faster than expected: airports authority CEO

The number of air travelers passing through Winnipeg has increased significantly, according to the Winnipeg Airports Authority's second quarterly report.

The WAA says that pent-up travel demand led to more than 775,000 people traveling through Winnipeg between April and June, which equals 71 per cent of pre-pandemic numbers for the same period three years ago, according to a news release.

"The industry has been pleasantly surprised by the level of pent-up demand. I'd say the recovery has been faster than expected," Nick Hays, president and CEO of WAA said in an interview.

On June 20, the airport hit another milestone by welcoming more than 11,000 travelers in one day — the highest single-day total in 27 months.

This latest three-month passenger total is up 569 per cent from the second quarter of 2021.

Hays expects the trend to continue into the fall, but says it will take a few years to reach 2019 levels.

While airports across Canada struggle with the increased demand for travel, resulting in delays, cancellations and lost luggage, Hays says Winnipeg hadn't been hit as hard — but that may change.

"We're definitely seeing an uptick in delays here at the airport ... largely driven by operational impacts outside of Winnipeg. When a flight is delayed on the inbound ... it will invariably lead to a delay of that flight leaving," Hays explained.

"We definitely see that ripple effect in Winnipeg."

Eager travelers excited to go home

David and Kate Prendergast are crossing their fingers that their journey home to Dublin goes a lot smoother than their experience flying to Winnipeg.

A month ago, the father and daughter were scheduled to fly from Dublin to Toronto directly, and then to Winnipeg.

Twelve hours before departure, their flight was cancelled.

The alternate route they ended up taking included stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Montreal and Toronto.

To top it all off, two out of three of their suitcases were lost during the three-day journey. They only recovered one of the missing suitcases.

"It was a pretty stressful trip over here," David said.

This time around, the plan is to fly to Halifax and then Dublin. While they hope everything goes as planned, David says it's important to be mindful of the airport and airline staff, as well as fellow travellers.

"You just gotta be calm and know that everyone is trying to do their best for you. Be polite — there's no point in getting angry at people, everyone is in the same situation."