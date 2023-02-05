Ramp agent not taken to hospital after incident with Flair plane at Winnipeg airport

A ramp agent refused to be taken to the hospital after an incident on a boarding bridge Saturday morning.

The incident involved a Flair Airlines jet and a ramp agent at the Winnipeg airport on Saturday morning, a Winnipeg Airports Authority spokesperson said in a statement Sunday morning. The statement didn't specify if an injury occurred or how.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said it was alerted to the incident at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to the email.

The agent refused to be taken to the hospital, the spokesperson said.

The incident caused one flight's departure to be delayed by about 45 minutes.

A Flair Airlines spokesperson said the airline is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

More from CBC Manitoba: