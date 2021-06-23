Province backs development near Winnipeg airport
Tories redraw map where residential, commercial construction allowed
The provincial government looks set to remove a key hurdle that prevents new homes from being built near Winnipeg's airport — potentially overriding a city effort to update those rules.
The Manitoba government is proposing a new map for Winnipeg's airport-vicinity protection area. Residential construction has been severely restricted within that zone since 1994, over concerns new residents would complain about airport noise, thereby threatening the airport's 24-7 operations.
