Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Province backs development near Winnipeg airport

The provincial government looks set to remove a key hurdle that prevents new homes from being built near Winnipeg’s airport — potentially overriding a city effort to update those rules.

Tories redraw map where residential, commercial construction allowed

Winnipeg Free Press ·
The Manitoba government is proposing redrawing Winnipeg’s airport-vicinity protection area map which would allow new home construction on thousands of additional acres near the airport where it is now banned due to noise concerns. (Boris Minkevich/Winnipeg Free Press files)

The provincial government looks set to remove a key hurdle that prevents new homes from being built near Winnipeg's airport — potentially overriding a city effort to update those rules.

The Manitoba government is proposing a new map for Winnipeg's airport-vicinity protection area. Residential construction has been severely restricted within that zone since 1994, over concerns new residents would complain about airport noise, thereby threatening the airport's 24-7 operations.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now